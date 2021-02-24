Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 652,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,706,000 after buying an additional 80,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $113.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.31. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

