Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 772,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,022,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CEMI shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chembio Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.
The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $116.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEMI)
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.
