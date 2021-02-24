Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 772,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,022,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CEMI shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chembio Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $116.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.