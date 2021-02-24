Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Chemed updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 17.00-17.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $17.00-17.50 EPS.

Chemed stock traded down $12.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,473. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.82. Chemed has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

