ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

CCXI stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -99.16 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $582,384.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,612. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

