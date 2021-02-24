Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.20

Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.20 and traded as high as $37.50. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 29,172 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $168.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

In other news, Director David M. Buicko acquired 893 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

