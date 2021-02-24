Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $69.91.

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

