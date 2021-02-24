Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $112.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.81. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial Â- Real Estate, Consumer Â- Non Real Estate, and Residential Â- Real Estate segments.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.