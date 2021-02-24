Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.70-4.90 for the period.

NYSE CPK traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $105.40. 85,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.20.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

