Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 586,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 46,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 648,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,203,325. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $192.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.