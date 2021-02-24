Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIM. BTIG Research began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE CIM opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

