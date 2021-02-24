Chimpion (BNANA) Tops One Day Volume of $747,273.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00007110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $110.51 million and approximately $747,273.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00035696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.45 or 0.00741920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00038898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

