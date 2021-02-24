China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Trading 4.6% Higher

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.05 and last traded at $79.05. 1,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.55.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18.

About China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY)

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

