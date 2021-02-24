China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Trading 5.2% Higher

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.41. 745,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,831,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

