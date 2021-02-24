China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Up 8.4%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s share price was up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 2,680,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,268,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.92% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

