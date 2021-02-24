China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Stock Price Up 8.7%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) rose 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 1,174,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,048,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

