ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.95

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 12168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

The stock has a market cap of $977.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

