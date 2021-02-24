ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.95

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 12168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

The stock has a market cap of $977.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

