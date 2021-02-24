ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.26

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.26 and traded as high as $26.33. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 11,238 shares.

The company has a market cap of $948.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

