Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 299.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,632,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 686.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 46,830 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 20.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 57,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHH opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.98.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

