Chorus Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:CNU)

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0976 per share on Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$6.88.

Get Chorus alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Strange purchased 10,000 shares of Chorus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.94 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,400.00 ($56,714.29). Also, insider Sue Bailey purchased 4,202 shares of Chorus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.82 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of A$32,855.44 ($23,468.17). Insiders acquired 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $120,015 over the last 90 days.

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.