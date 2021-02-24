ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). ChromaDex also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

ChromaDex stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.49.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.