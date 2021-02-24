Chronologic (DAY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $395.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $151,156.54 and $395.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056480 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00035420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.65 or 0.00735451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00039119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

