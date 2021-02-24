Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:MERI) shares rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27). Approximately 2,932,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.09).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.49.

In related news, insider Tim Cruttenden bought 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £5,976.90 ($7,808.86).

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

