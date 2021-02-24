Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Vice Chairman Sells $1,006,540.00 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.66. 1,839,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,577. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.03. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

