Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 438.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $238,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.83.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $228.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -94.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $233.48.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

