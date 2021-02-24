CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (CIX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE: CIX):

2/12/2021 – CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$19.00.

2/12/2021 – CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$22.00.

2/12/2021 – CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

2/12/2021 – CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$20.00.

2/12/2021 – CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

2/11/2021 – CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2021 – CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

2/2/2021 – CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Shares of TSE CIX remained flat at $C$17.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 773,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of C$10.53 and a 12-month high of C$24.77.

In other CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.25 per share, with a total value of C$912,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 606,920 shares in the company, valued at C$11,076,290. Also, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$38,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$322,672. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 400,000 shares of company stock worth $6,692,575 and sold 5,134 shares worth $82,770.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

