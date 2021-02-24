CI Investments Inc. Acquires 120,378 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 178.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,771 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,378 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $21,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $145.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $145.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.91.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.