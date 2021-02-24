CI Investments Inc. Acquires 87,184 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,184 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 2.19% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $599.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $55.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIV. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

