CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 507.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 329,060 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

NYSE:COP opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

