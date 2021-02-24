CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.67% of Cedar Fair worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $1,225,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUN stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

