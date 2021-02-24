CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,648 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $137,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.92.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

