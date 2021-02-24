CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,572 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.44% of SVMK worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVMK in the third quarter worth $64,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVMK by 22.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SVMK in the third quarter worth $208,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. Equities analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $158,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $207,075.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 580,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,830 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

