CI Investments Inc. Has $14.75 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,817 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of Medpace worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $155.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $177.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average of $130.03.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,229.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

