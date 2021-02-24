CI Investments Inc. Has $15.49 Million Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 484.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,391 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Total by 56.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Total by 4.4% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Total by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Total by 5.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

TOT opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. Total Se has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

