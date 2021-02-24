CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 571.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $16,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 505,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNP shares. TheStreet raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

