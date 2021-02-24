CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,481 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Etsy worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

ETSY stock opened at $210.75 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $239.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 117.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock worth $6,006,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

