CI Investments Inc. Purchases 31,109 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $189.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

