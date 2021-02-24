CI Investments Inc. Purchases 637,841 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 479.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ENI by 40.2% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ENI by 77.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ENI by 14.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ENI by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of E opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Societe Generale upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

