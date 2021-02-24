CI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 711.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,586 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CNOOC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 178,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CNOOC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNOOC by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CNOOC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CNOOC by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CNOOC in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

CEO opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. CNOOC Limited has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $150.28.

CNOOC Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

