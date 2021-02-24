CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 379,093 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Viper Energy Partners worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

