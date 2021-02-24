CI Investments Inc. Sells 429 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Markel worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,610,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at about $34,846,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 83.5% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after buying an additional 33,976 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at about $19,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,109.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,332.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,043.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,022.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

