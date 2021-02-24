CI Investments Inc. Sells 585 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Teleflex worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Teleflex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Teleflex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex stock opened at $395.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.90. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.27.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

