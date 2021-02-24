CI Investments Inc. Sells 58,510 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,510 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Smartsheet worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,932,000 after acquiring an additional 204,724 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,407.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 96,757 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet stock opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,112,560 shares in the company, valued at $254,794,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,130 shares of company stock valued at $33,479,659. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

