CI Investments Inc. Sells 90,342 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90,342 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Quest Diagnostics worth $17,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

NYSE:DGX opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.