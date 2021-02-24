CI Investments Inc. Sells 96,047 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,047 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 1.12% of Construction Partners worth $16,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,908,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after buying an additional 547,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after buying an additional 89,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Construction Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Construction Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

ROAD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

