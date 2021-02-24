CI Investments Inc. Takes $13.18 Million Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,000. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.37% of LendingTree as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LendingTree by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.50.

TREE opened at $326.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -107.71 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $372.64.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

