CIBC Raises Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target to C$23.50

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:LNF traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.68. 32,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,572. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of C$10.25 and a 1 year high of C$21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total transaction of C$53,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,720.25. Also, Director Edward F. Leon sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$49,623.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,710 shares in the company, valued at C$1,757,910. Insiders sold 6,863 shares of company stock valued at $143,468 in the last three months.

Leon's Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

