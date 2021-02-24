CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 28,528 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,134 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.54.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

