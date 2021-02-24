CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Nasdaq by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $145.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average of $130.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.