CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,868 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.05% of The Walt Disney worth $165,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $198.94. The company has a market capitalization of $357.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.36.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

