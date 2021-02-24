CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Paychex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after acquiring an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of PAYX opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

